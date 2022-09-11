Invesco Ltd. Purchases 16,484 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $561,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $81.17 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

