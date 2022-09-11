Invesco Ltd. Purchases 254,823 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $759,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $721.02 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $670.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

