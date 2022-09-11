Invesco Ltd. Purchases 622,146 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $531,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.22. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

