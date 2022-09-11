Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $565,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.57%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

