Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,429,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $765,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $189.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.56. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

