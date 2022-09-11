Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,075,770 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,504,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $667,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 98.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.