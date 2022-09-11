Invesco Ltd. Sells 22,999 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,054,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $691,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 532,359 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

