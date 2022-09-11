Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,908,319 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,821,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,908,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $702,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 379,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,083,000 after acquiring an additional 279,522 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

