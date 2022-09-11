Invesco Ltd. Sells 451,364 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 451,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $810,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $84.71 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

