Invesco Ltd. Sells 787,359 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,991,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $652,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

