Investec Upgrades Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) to Buy

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Mr Price Group Stock Performance
Shares of MRPLY opened at $11.50 on Friday. Mr Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.
Mr Price Group Company Profile
