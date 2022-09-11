Investec Upgrades Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) to “Buy”

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NPSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Naspers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Naspers alerts:

Naspers Trading Up 4.2 %

Naspers stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.