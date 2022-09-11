Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,418,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $539,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

