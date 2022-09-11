Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.10.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.84 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.