Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.84 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

