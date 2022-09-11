Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.60

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 3957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IONS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,346,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

