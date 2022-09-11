iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 250,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,804,435 shares.The stock last traded at $99.80 and had previously closed at $99.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

