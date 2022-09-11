iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Lessened by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

