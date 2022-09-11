iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 705,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,120,363 shares.The stock last traded at $31.13 and had previously closed at $30.50.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,058,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,379,000 after buying an additional 1,166,724 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 92,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 56,618 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

