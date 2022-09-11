iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

