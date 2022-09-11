iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 276.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after buying an additional 168,113 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,370,000.

IWF stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

