iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IVW opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.