iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
IVW opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
