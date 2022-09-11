iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

