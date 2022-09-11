Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Michael W. Dunne Buys 10,000 Shares

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Dunne bought 10,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at $78,978.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Iterum Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

