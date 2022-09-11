James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in James River Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in James River Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in James River Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $904.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.34. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRVR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

