Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILF)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (OTC:PCILFGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PCILF stock opened at 1.96 on Friday. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of 1.79 and a twelve month high of 2.93.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

