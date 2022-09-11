Jeremy Whitaker Sells 2,407 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $14,562.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,345.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $14,002.92.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $20,823.16.

On Monday, August 29th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $21,899.64.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.