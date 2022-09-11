John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Head-To-Head Survey

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for John Wiley & Sons and John Wiley & Sons, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 0 1 0 3.00 John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $2.08 billion 1.22 $148.31 million $2.06 22.16 John Wiley & Sons $2.08 billion 1.11 $148.31 million $2.06 20.13

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and John Wiley & Sons’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

John Wiley & Sons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Wiley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and John Wiley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 5.60% 18.61% 6.22% John Wiley & Sons 5.60% 18.61% 6.22%

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. John Wiley & Sons pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Wiley & Sons pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats John Wiley & Sons on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries. This segment also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the web through the Literatum platform. It sells and distributes its products through various channels, including research libraries and library consortia, and independent subscription agents, as well as directly to professional society members, bookstores, online booksellers, and other customers. The Academic & Professional Learning segment provides education publishing and professional learning products and services, including scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware, and test preparation services to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers, as well as learning, development, and assessment services for businesses and professionals. This segment distributes its products through chain and online booksellers, libraries, colleges and universities, corporations, direct to consumer, websites, distributor networks, and other online applications. The Education Services segment provides online program management services for higher education institutions and talent development services including placement and training for professionals and businesses. The company was founded in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries. This segment also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the web through the Literatum platform. It sells and distributes its products through various channels, including research libraries and library consortia, and independent subscription agents, as well as directly to professional society members, bookstores, online booksellers, and other customers. The Academic & Professional Learning segment provides education publishing and professional learning products and services, including scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware, and test preparation services to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers, as well as learning, development, and assessment services for businesses and professionals. This segment distributes its products through chain and online booksellers, libraries, colleges and universities, corporations, direct to consumer, websites, distributor networks, and other online applications. The Education Services segment provides online program management services for higher education institutions and talent development services including placement and training for professionals and businesses. The company was founded in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.