John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 40 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $47.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.