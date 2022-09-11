Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,541,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $691,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 549,693 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

