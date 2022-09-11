JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Acquired by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,248,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,334,000 after buying an additional 37,325,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 222,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,258 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 394.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 189,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 151,243 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

BBEU opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.