JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 144,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,864,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

