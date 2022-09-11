Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,479 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $18,195.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KPTI opened at $5.35 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $426.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 151,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 601,901 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 1,662,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 140,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

