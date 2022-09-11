Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.35 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $426.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 861,362 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 626,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.