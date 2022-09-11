Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $544,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

KMB stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

