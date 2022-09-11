KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Reduced by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $358.67 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.18.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

