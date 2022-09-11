Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Rating Increased to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Koolearn Technology Price Performance
KLTHF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Koolearn Technology has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.47.
Koolearn Technology Company Profile
