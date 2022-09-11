Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Rating Increased to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Koolearn Technology Price Performance

KLTHF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Koolearn Technology has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Get Koolearn Technology alerts:

Koolearn Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Koolearn Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koolearn Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.