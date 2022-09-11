KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Insider Sells $25,757.20 in Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 42,218 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $60,793.92.
KULR Technology Group Price Performance
KULR stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group
About KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KULR Technology Group (KULR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.