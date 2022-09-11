KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Insider Sells $25,757.20 in Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 42,218 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $60,793.92.

KULR stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KULR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

