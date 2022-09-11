Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CFO Jeremy Whitaker Sells 2,406 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $14,002.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $14,562.35.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $20,823.16.

On Monday, August 29th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $21,899.64.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lantronix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth $2,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

