Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Roger Holliday Sells 2,246 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) VP Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $13,071.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,875.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roger Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $13,139.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roger Holliday sold 2,446 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $15,140.74.

On Monday, August 29th, Roger Holliday sold 2,447 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $15,929.97.

Lantronix Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 25.0% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

