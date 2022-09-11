Leanne Heywood Acquires 5,000 Shares of Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) Stock

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM – Get Rating) insider Leanne Heywood bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of A$17,500.00 ($12,237.76).

Symbio Stock Performance

Symbio Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Symbio Company Profile

Symbio Holdings Limited provides communication services to software companies, telecom providers, and enterprise customers in Australia and Internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Communications Platform as a Service, Unified Communications as a Service, and Telecom as a Service.

