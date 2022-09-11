Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

LEE opened at $18.90 on Friday. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $12,818,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.