Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %
LEE opened at $18.90 on Friday. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.
Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee Enterprises (LEE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.