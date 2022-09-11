Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 200,056 shares.The stock last traded at $96.99 and had previously closed at $95.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.07.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

