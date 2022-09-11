Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Dustin Henderson Purchases 16,900 Shares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson purchased 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,069 shares in the company, valued at $207,095.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.86.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.76%.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
