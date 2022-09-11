Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Dustin Henderson Purchases 16,900 Shares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson purchased 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,069 shares in the company, valued at $207,095.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.86.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

