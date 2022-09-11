LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.05. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 4,586 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,148,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gwen H. Booth sold 88,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $467,965.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,083,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,330,766.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,148,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,353 shares of company stock worth $3,673,688. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFST. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

