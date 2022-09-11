LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.22. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

