LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.50.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

