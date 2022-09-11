LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company.
LightInTheBox Trading Up 14.7 %
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.