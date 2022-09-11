Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.88.

LSPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

TSE:LSPD opened at C$26.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.40. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$19.58 and a 52-week high of C$165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Lightspeed Commerce

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,630.46.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

