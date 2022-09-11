Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $287.03 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

