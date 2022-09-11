Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $470.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $565.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.20.

LAD stock opened at $257.04 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $242.87 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $39,121,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

