Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 61,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,320,556 shares.The stock last traded at $32.10 and had previously closed at $31.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

